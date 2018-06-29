Governor, Ambode We don’t need your Prayers…Actress, Yvonne Jegede Fumes over Tanker Explosion

The high rate of deaths in the country is really becoming alarming that Nigerians have been living in fear with lots of thoughts going through their minds.

The latest of the challenges was the accident which occurred in Lagos, as a petrol laden tanker went up in flames at the Michael Otedola Bridge, claiming lots of lives.

With many still wondering why the government has not taken decisive action on the tanker drivers especially in Lagos, some Nigerian celebs like actress, Yvonne Jegede, is not even happy with the Lagos state government.

The actress who is really pained had to tell the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, that Nigerians were not interested in his prayers rather an action taken on the tankers.

According to the governor was sympathizing with Lagosians, “Very sad day. The loss of lives in an accident like today is very painful. My prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy.”

But Yvonne who is not happy with the way the tanker drivers use the road had to reply, “Your Excellency sir, we don’t need your prayers, keep them. We need actions. Take these tankers off the road period.”