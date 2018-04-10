modernghana logo

Actor, John Dumelo Organizes Football Tournament to Promote Peace in Ghana

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, through his foundation over the weekend held a football tournament which was tagged John Dumelo football Gala.

The event took place over the weekend in Likpe, Volta region involving 8 towns taking part in the competition and at the end, Likpe Todome won the trophy.

Speaking about the event, the actor stated that it was his own way of trying to promote peace in the country with a promise to continually do more.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

