Everyday is Mother’s Day for me…Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Popular Ghanaian actress and new mum, Yvonne Nelson, might have the whole money in the world but she will joke with her loving mother who has been there for her all through the years.

Despite having a loving man in her life who is also the father of her child, the actress still creates time between her job and family to pay visit to her mother who is seriously missing her.

For many who loves celebrating their mothers on mother’s day, Yvonne believes she does not have to wait to a particular special day before celebrating the woman that has helped made lots of her dreams come through. “Every day is Mother’s Day 61years Vs 32years.”