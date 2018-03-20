Comic Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop, hosted few friends and families over the weekend when he dedicated his cute daughter in Church.
Photos from Nollywood Actor, Ime Bishop’s Child Dedication
It was a day filled with prayers and showers of gift as families stepped out to show love to the happy couple who have been enjoying God’s blessings over the years and still counting.