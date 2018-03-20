modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Nollywood Media

Photos from Nollywood Actor, Ime Bishop’s Child Dedication

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Photos from Nollywood Actor, Ime Bishop’s Child Dedication

Comic Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop, hosted few friends and families over the weekend when he dedicated his cute daughter in Church.

It was a day filled with prayers and showers of gift as families stepped out to show love to the happy couple who have been enjoying God’s blessings over the years and still counting.

320201824316 ime 1

320201824343 ime 3

320201824408 ime 4

Video News Headlines
Catch up on the latest news videos from Modern Ghana.
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

body-container-line