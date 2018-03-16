Actress, princess Chineke gets Lovely Gift from Male Fan (Photo)

Our Nollywood celebs sometimes get good commendations from fans and sometimes they get both funny and the ones that will sure get them angry like actress, Princess Chineke.

The actress is known to be blessed with good milk factory that sometimes while acting, she does not know how to control them from popping out of her clothes but what can she do.

The actress was shocked recently when a male fan screen munch a scene of her where her milk factory was partially flashing out in the movie, ‘Forever In Me.’

She could not hide how felt but appreciated the fact that it is part of what he job has put her through. “Someone sent me this to my dm from the Movie 'Forever In Me' , of all the scenes, He didn't take note of other clips in the movie ,not even the scary part of me lying in that funny looking River or Amanda lying down on the hospital bed just this. Its well , Anyway #ilovemyjob”