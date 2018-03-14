Singer, Patoranking Unveils Own Label, Signs Young Grey C

Singer, Patoranking, has done well for himself in the music industry and he has decided to unveil own record label with two new signings.

The singer after the announcement of his deal with the global music publishing company Warner/Chappell, he unveiled own label to further boost his career while providing him opportunity to support others.

His new record label will be known as ‘Amari Musiq,’ and currently houses former Naija Ninja signee, Young Grey C and Tanzanian singer, Walidiy.

Sahring the good news, he wrote, “Really happy to finally announce Amari Musiq. Helping others has always been my number one goal and I couldn’t be more happier to extend the support I’ve had to @officialgreyc and @walidiy . Love to everyone who has supported the journey so far! Get out of your comfort zone today and make that thing happen. Here’s to more music and new talent.”