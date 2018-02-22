Money for Business is not a Problem, Many Wants to Lavish it…Actor, John Dumelo

Cute Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, is been one of many who has been preaching about home made products and he has also tried at ensuring he buys made in Ghana products.

He is not just buying but also investing as he owns other businesses with about two relating to agriculture which is where the money is.

The actor recently stated that the problem some people are facing is not getting the money to start a business but many are out there waiting to lavish the money and not invest as it comes.

In his words, “Getting help to start your business is not a problem. The problem is that some just want to chop the money and not invest it. I believe in young Ghanaians setting up businesses for themselves and working hard to attain financial freedom, creating employment and adding to national growth. I salute every entrepreneur out there this morning.”