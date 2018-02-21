modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
5 hours ago | Couples/Break-ups

Olumide Aderinokun’s Wish is to Marry His Wife Stephanie All Over Again

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Olumide Aderinokun’s Wish is to Marry His Wife Stephanie All Over Again

Beautiful media personality, Stephanie Coker and husband, Olumide Aderinokun are cute couples who would make other couples jealous and want to make their homes better.

They took to twitter to express love to each other, having Stephanie ask her husband what he would ask for, if he had one wish. You sure want to know his response.

Cute hubby responded “To marry you all over again.” This is awesome as women love to hear sweet words like her husband wrote to her.

Knowing fully well that celebrity homes are breaking so much in recent times, their being happy together should be a lesson to so many struggling with their relationships. Time to know the secrets behind a healthy marriage.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line