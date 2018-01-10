Photos from Birthday party of Nollywood curvy actress Emmanuella Iloba

modernghana logo

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Budding Nollywood Actress, Emmanuella iloba marked her birthday celebration over the weekend in a colourful gathering in Karaote House, Lekki, Lagos.

The star-studded birthday party was graced by celebrities like Jawon, Djinee ,Mac Joe,Uche Iwuji, Queeneth Agboh and many others.

Check out official photos from the ceremony below;

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

