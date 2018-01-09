Actress, Halima Abubakar Flaunts hot Curves in Public

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, is back to serving her fans with her hot pretty looks and curves which she is known for.

Since returning to the Nollywood scene after a brief illness, the actress has continued to prove that she is really a strong woman and the grace of God has been sufficient for her.

She has been very busy since gaining her fitness as she has been either busy on movie set or attending various events and charity works around the country.

Showing off her good looks and lovely curves, one is left with no choice but to appreciate God in her life as some men will wish to have her as their wife.