Actress, Uju Edochie Turns her Back on Yul Edochie

Nollywood actress cum producer, Uju Ifunanya Edochie, has shocked her fellow industry colleagues for ignoring her family member, Yul Edochie.

Uju rather than support Yul who happens to be an aspirant who is also contesting in the upcoming governorship election in Anambra state, decided to support governor, Willie Obiano, who is also recontesting for second term in office.

Lots of Nollywood celebs have thrown their towel in support of Yul who has been able to win the heart of those in the grassroots but do not have money to share around like others.

According to Uju, who made of poster of herself and the governor, said, “Reelect Chief Willie Obiano, the Akpokuedike Aguleri , Willie na eme mma. Vote HE Willie Mmaduaburochukwu Obiano let him continue the good work. Ndi Anambra , let's join hands and return HE Willie Obiano maka o di mma Anambra.”