1 hour ago | In The Closet

Nollywood Actress, Rechael Okonkwo, Steps Out In Grand Style

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood Actress, Rechael Okonkwo, recently stepped out in a gorgeous outfit, looking radiant and takeaway.

She could not stop crushing on herself and so, she had to take some shots and upload for her fans to see, saying that change is a continuous process.

Her new outfit is well appreciated by her fans as it gave her a different look. She is sure working hard to be the best she can be and her fans are very proud of her.

“CHANGE is a continuous process. You cannot assess it with the static yardstick of a limited time frame... lovely outfit”, she wrote.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

