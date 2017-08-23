modernghana logo

Actor, Walter Anga Celebrates 8th Years Wedding Anniversary

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
50 minutes ago | Nollywood Affairs

Nollywood actor, Walter Anga, is currently spending some quality time with his family especially with his lovely fire fighting wife as they celebrate their 8th year wedding anniversary.

The actor, who is blessed with two boys, could not hide the love he feels knowing that God has been able to see him through and still counting.

Marriage is not that easy because it is another institution entirely but for Walter, it has been the grace of God that has made them overcome lots of marital challenges.

Exhibiting how much he loves his wife, he wrote, "I'm so glad that we're together, I can't imagine my life without you by my side. Wishing us endless joy on our anniversary... 8yrs and still counting thank you lord"

