Change Your Friends if they are not Adding Value to your Life…Actress, Stella Damasus Warns

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
33 minutes ago | Celebrity

Everyone makes friends and wants to feel among but not many seat back to reflect on how well their lives have been since coming in contact with this said new friends they make each day.

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has warned that people should try to study their environment, watch the way things are going on around them to be able to justify if they are treading in the right direction.

According to her, “When you look at those in your inner circle, are they the types of people you would like to be? Are they people you admire? Are they people you are proud of? Can they represent you? Can they challenge you mentally? Do you value them? If you answered YES to these questions, then you are on your way to success. If you answered NO, You need to re evaluate your choices.”

Celebrity

