Help!!! Singer, Reekado Banks Going Through Depression

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 hours ago | AMEBO

Mavin records signee, Reekado Banks, may have had part of the world to his feet but within him, he is having some personal challenges he is trying to handle.

The singer who did not share what was actually wrong with him disclosed that he is currently going through depression with the hopes that he comes out of it soon.

In his words, “Depressed !!! Gotta keep it going regardless !!! Nothing is as it seems.. everything is probably fucked!”

The singer’s new single titled ‘Easy,’ which was released recently has been doing well with massive airplay.

