modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Ngozi Nwosu turns a Year Older

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 hours ago | Celebrities Birthday

Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu, is a year older today and she cannot keep calm because God has been so kind to her all through the years.

It would be recalled that some years back the actress was down with Kidney related problem which almost took her life but for the grace of God.

She successfully underwent a Kidney transplant and today she is alive to jubilate each time it’s her day. “Thank you Jesus for another year of my life and still counting, God u are mighty! Words cannot express how grateful n thankful i am for this day n always!!!”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Celebrities Birthday

TOP STORIES

Economy In Reverse Gear Under Akufo-Addo – Adongo

28 minutes ago

Small Scale miners fight Akufo-Addo's anti-galamsey task force

3 hours ago

quot-img-1MORE CHURCHES, MORE CRIME IN AFRICA.

By: DOUGLAS KWABENA YEBO quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line