Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Actress, Ngozi Nwosu turns a Year Older
Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu, is a year older today and she cannot keep calm because God has been so kind to her all through the years.
It would be recalled that some years back the actress was down with Kidney related problem which almost took her life but for the grace of God.
She successfully underwent a Kidney transplant and today she is alive to jubilate each time it’s her day. “Thank you Jesus for another year of my life and still counting, God u are mighty! Words cannot express how grateful n thankful i am for this day n always!!!”
