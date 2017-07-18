TOP STORIES
Failure is forgivable when we learn from mistakes,achievable if we keep on practicing for perfection
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Lover, sisters shower Actress Ruth Eze with romantic birthday treat (Photos)
Sunday, July 16th, was the birthday of delectable Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze and she was given a romantic treat by her lover, friends and sisters.
The movie star who has been running around from one movie location to another was greeted with a set of cake that spelt her name R.U.T.H and a lovely breakfast on bed.
Obviously over excited Ms Eze couldn't hide her feelings and she kept on blushing speechlessly.
Eze, is a fast rising actress who has warmed her way into the heart of movie lovers with her unbeatable knack for role interpretation.
