Lover, sisters shower Actress Ruth Eze with romantic birthday treat (Photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
Sunday, July 16th

Sunday, July 16th, was the birthday of delectable Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze and she was given a romantic treat by her lover, friends and sisters.

The movie star who has been running around from one movie location to another was greeted with a set of cake that spelt her name R.U.T.H and a lovely breakfast on bed.

Obviously over excited Ms Eze couldn't hide her feelings and she kept on blushing speechlessly.

Eze, is a fast rising actress who has warmed her way into the heart of movie lovers with her unbeatable knack for role interpretation.

