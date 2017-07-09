modernghana logo

OMG!! Rape Victim, ARIMA Suffers Countless Experinces

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
48 minutes ago | Behind The Scence

Nollywood producer, Clare Ezeachaka, is not slowing down one bit at ensuring that she stamps her name on the sands of time as one of Nollywood’s finest producers.

Definitely she is not in competition with anyone but when it comes to proving her worth in the industry, she knows the kind of movie script to roll out that will catch the attention of many.

Considering the high level challenges people go through in the country, Clare has decided to come up with a story showing the impact of rape on individuals in the society in the movie ‘ARIMA.’

According to her, “#ARIMA is a vignette that underscores the psychological effects of RAPE on its victims! Arima suffers countless rape experiences and it affects her psyche, which eventually leads to her to doing something very terrible!”

The movie which was directed by Clare Ezeachaka, Suprvised by Lorenzo Menakaya, edited by Femi Daniel, produced by Clare Ezeachaka and Nnamdi Kanaga.

