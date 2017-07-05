modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
After Gaining Admission, Actress Chika Ike Set to Support Nigerians with Educational Challenges

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
48 minutes ago | Calabash

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, still cannot hide her joy after she was given admission to study at the Harvard Business School in the US.

The actress has tried about five times and yet no result until recently when God decided to put smiles on her face.

In the spirit of the happiness, the actress as decided to give back to her fans who are having challenges with of their educational needs.

According to her, “Thank you all for the love and congratulatory messages, I truly appreciate it...you're next in line for a testimony....God bless you. In the spirit of my Harvard celebration, it was laid on my heart to give to someone in need of educational support. I'll like to randomly pick someone who needs educational support could be payment of fees or anything pertaining education. Let me know what you need it for please be honest.”

