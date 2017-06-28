TOP STORIES
WHEN GOD CREATED THE WORLD HE REALIZED THAT HE HAD ERRED IN MAKING US ALL DIFFERENT.IN ORDER TO RECTIFY THIS HE MADE US ALL EQUAL BY SENTENCING US ALL TO DEATH!!!!By: OHENEBA FREDUA AGYEM
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
ADEKUNLE GOLD'S 'ONE NIGHT STAND' CONCERT TICKETS SOLD OUT AHEAD OF UK TOUR
For their first live performance since they were unveiled in May this year, Adekunle Gold and The 79th Element are heading to The United Kingdom and Ireland.
The tour titled ‘One Night Stand with Adekunle Gold’ will begin on the 30th of June 2017 in an already sold out performance at the 02 Academy in Islington, London. The band will then proceed to Button Factory in Dublin exactly 7 days later (July 7th) for their second outing.
Adekunle Gold and the 79th Element look forward to thrilling their fans at the “One Night Stand” Concert. Tickets for the Dublin performance are still on sale at www.adekunlegold.com .
