ADEKUNLE GOLD'S 'ONE NIGHT STAND' CONCERT TICKETS SOLD OUT AHEAD OF UK TOUR

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
1 hour ago | Fanbox

For their first live performance since they were unveiled in May this year, Adekunle Gold and The 79th Element are heading to The United Kingdom and Ireland.

The tour titled ‘One Night Stand with Adekunle Gold’ will begin on the 30th of June 2017 in an already sold out performance at the 02 Academy in Islington, London. The band will then proceed to Button Factory in Dublin exactly 7 days later (July 7th) for their second outing.

Adekunle Gold and the 79th Element look forward to thrilling their fans at the “One Night Stand” Concert. Tickets for the Dublin performance are still on sale at www.adekunlegold.com .

