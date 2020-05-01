Tales Of The Good Old Days

Listen to article

Now the good old days are gone;To God be the glory for reality is dawn;

Life from of old;A story to be told.

Told of a society that blossomed like a lily;

Told of days we drunk in the same calabash;

Played football matches,

Drunk palm wine in batches-

But never ended up slanging matches.

For neighbourhoods were Virgin and divisions were merging.

Those were the days-Days,I was much older than I am today;

Life was drunken by pleasure,

Wives were heightened treasure

Toil to children was joyful leisure

We stood,elders sat and told fairy - tales

The paths our father's constructed were not sold

Our story was thus,gold.

Now the days are gone;

And here,I speak of the good old days our smiles were innocent;

Music made meaning to the kids

It was kpana that made the hits

Bamaya moved the feets

Feok groomed the kids.

But now,the good old days are gone;And we may say the past is sold-

We may say society is dead-

Dead to politics

Dead to hatred

Dead to vile envy

We may say the bank of happiness is bankrupt;

The solid rock of brotherhood is broken.

The days are gone;And we may say,

We may say neighbourhoods have become islands;

Progress a fairy wish land;

Mercies that tripled are now,cripled into curses;

Now the good old days are gone;And so I cry,O great Christ

Thy servant cries;

Save us from these crises;

For time has stolen the good old days,

And I seek those days.

Columnist: Ananpansah, B Abraham (AB)

(Writer/Blogger/Teacher/Social Commentator)