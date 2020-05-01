Akufo-Addo Lauds Workers' Contribution On May Day

President Akufo-Addo has recognised the role of workers in the development of the country as they mark this year's May Day today Friday.

"We recognise and appreciate the efforts and sacrifices they have made towards the construction of a happy and prosperous Ghana we seek, and, on this day, I say ayekoo to each one of you," the President Akufo-Addo wrote in a message on his Facebook wall, on Friday, to mark the celebration of this Year's May Day.

The President said though this year's celebration of the day was muted as a result of the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, the government would chart a course out of the pandemic to put the country on the path of sustained growth, progress, and prosperity.

He, therefore, urged organised labour to join hands with government in the fight against the pandemic, saying: "I am confident that, together, if we remain united and resolute, and maintain discipline and self-discipline, we shall defeat the virus".

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana cancelled the 2020 edition of the May Day celebration parades and outdoor activities in compliance with the ban on public gatherings in the country as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

It urged all workers to stay at home on May Day and continue to comply with all the relevant safety and preventive protocols in the fight against Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the celebration is being marked with a programme under the

Theme: “COVID-19 in Ghana: Impact on Employment and Working Conditions”.

The President is the Guest of Honour at the programme, which will be addressed by the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah.

More than 3.3 million people have been infected worldwide by the new Coronavirus since December 2019, when the virus was reported in Wuhan China. It has also killed more than 230,000.

Ghana has since Thursday, March 12 recorded 2,074 cases with 17 deaths. There have, however, been 212 recoveries.

COVID-19 has disrupted socio-economic activities, resulting in the collapse of businesses and the loss of millions of jobs worldwide.

---GNA