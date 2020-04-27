Man Lynched After Woman Accused Him Of Stealing Ghc1000 But Later Found The Money

Listen to article

The family of the late Isaiah Abraham Sandowa, 34, who was beaten to death at Lingbinsi in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, for allegedly stealing, have vowed to go all length to seek justice for their son and brother.

An elder sister of the deceased and spokesperson for the family, Alidu Tika Comfort, said her late brother was wrongfully accused and lynched by a mob who never found anything on the victim apart from a mobile phone and an amount of GHS4.

Miss Comfort, a nurse, said a woman known as Madam Asia, who trades in charcoal in the area, reported that her GHS1,000 was stolen but later found the money after the victim had suffered instant justice at the hands of an angry mob.

Madam Comfort told reporters she has reported the matter to the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters in Damongo to help in the arrest of the perpetrators.

Mr Sandowa was lynched on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 after he was accused of the crime.

The deceased was tied to a stake and beaten till he died.

Two brothers from the Lingbinshi Community are alleged to be the main culprits behind the lynching.

Meanwhile, the North Gonja Divisional Police have commenced investigation into the matter and made 15 arrests so far.

The deceased has since been buried.