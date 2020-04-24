NLA Officially Takes Over *959# Short Code

Listen to article

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) has finally taken over the running of *959# Short Code purposefully for the operations of Original 5/90 Lotto, the flagship Product of the Authority.

The *959# was previously managed by Keed Ghana Limited, one of the collaborators of the Authority responsible for the operations of LUCKY 3.

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) through consensus and continuous engagement with Keed Ghana Limited, MTN, Vodafone, and AirtelTigo has finally taken full control of the *959#.

*959# would be used for the continuous operations of the Original 5/90 Lotto via MTN, Vodafone, and AirtelTigo.

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) is fully committed to the Government vision of Digitization and Digitalization Programme.

After a very careful assessment, the *959# has proven to be a very Robust Short Code and one of the best in Online Gaming Lottery Platforms.

We are therefore urging the Staking Public to fully patronize the *959# Short Code for Original 5/90 Lotto especially during these difficult moments of Coronavirus pandemic.

The *959# is now controlled by the National Lottery Authority(NLA) and as such it is the Legal and safest Platform to play your favourite 5/90 Lotto especially during this period of Coronavirus pandemic.

Issued By:

Public Relations Unit Of NLA