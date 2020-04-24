ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.04.2020 Headlines

NLA Officially Takes Over *959# Short Code

By News Desk
NLA Officially Takes Over *959# Short Code
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
Listen to article

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) has finally taken over the running of *959# Short Code purposefully for the operations of Original 5/90 Lotto, the flagship Product of the Authority.

The *959# was previously managed by Keed Ghana Limited, one of the collaborators of the Authority responsible for the operations of LUCKY 3.

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) through consensus and continuous engagement with Keed Ghana Limited, MTN, Vodafone, and AirtelTigo has finally taken full control of the *959#.

*959# would be used for the continuous operations of the Original 5/90 Lotto via MTN, Vodafone, and AirtelTigo.

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) is fully committed to the Government vision of Digitization and Digitalization Programme.

After a very careful assessment, the *959# has proven to be a very Robust Short Code and one of the best in Online Gaming Lottery Platforms.

We are therefore urging the Staking Public to fully patronize the *959# Short Code for Original 5/90 Lotto especially during these difficult moments of Coronavirus pandemic.

The *959# is now controlled by the National Lottery Authority(NLA) and as such it is the Legal and safest Platform to play your favourite 5/90 Lotto especially during this period of Coronavirus pandemic.

Issued By:
Public Relations Unit Of NLA

424202042818-m6itl8w331-whatsapp-image-2020-04-23-at-14.22.55.jpeg

TOP STORIES

NLA Officially Takes Over *959# Short Code
2 hours ago

NPP Die-Hard Tanko Yakubu Decries Being Used And Dumped In A...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line