Christian Service University College Takes Advantage Of Technology During Covid-19 Lockdown Period

Christian Service University College (CSUC) on Saturday, April 11, 2020, held a novel staff meeting through the use of the Zoom Technology. The meeting was intended to provide a forum for staff tolink-up and to interact with one another during this lockdown period. It was also meant to encourage members of staff to trust God for His protection and to motivate lecturers to intensify the use of technology to enhance teaching and learning during the lockdown period.

The President, Prof. Sam Afrane,in his introductory speech encouraged the members of staff to seize the moment to draw closer to God by praying and studying the Word of God and also rest well.He also urged the teaching staff to continue their lectures through either Moodle or Zoom platforms.

Social Interaction

It was indeed a warm and refreshing time, as members saw the faces of their colleagues and shared their varied experiences at home. The meeting which was well-attended was characterised by excitement, enthusiasm, sharing of jokes and words of encouragement. Undoubtedly, it was a real family re-union after a period of separation. Members appreciated the use of the Zoom Technology for the meeting very well and requested for more of such.

E – Learning and Research

A discussion on E-Learning revealed that the active use of the Moodle E-Learning had improved drastically with the exception of few part-time lecturers from the Nursing and Physician Assistantship Departments. A decision was taken to improve its usage, including using it for Mid-Semester examinations for students.

With regard to Zoom Platform, it was also reported that very good Zoom Teaching Sessions had been started by some of the lecturers. All lecturers were encouraged to use the Zoom platform. They were advised to provide the course details such as course code, course title and proper introduction of the topic for the day. A decision was taken to organize a training session on the Zoom App to equip the lecturers to use the Zoom platform effectively for teaching to enhance their capacities.

The President in his concluding remarks encouraged all teaching staff to use the opportunity of the lockdown period to intensify their research/publishing activities. He also promised that Management would take appropriate steps to assist students living at places where internetmay be unstable or unavailable.

Finally, members were assured that CSUC would continue to explore further opportunities in the world of technology towards more flexible and exciting meetings, teaching and learning.