21.04.2020 Regional News

GBC URA Radio Gets Hand Washing Facility

By Akayeti Emmenuel
The New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Bolgatanga Central, Rex Asanga has donated a hand washing facility to GBC URA Radio.

This forms part of his visit to health facilities and other agencies to donate his widow’s mite in the wake of covid -19 pandemic.

He donated a veronica bucket, liquid soap, and some hand sanitizers. Receiving the donation, the Head of Programs, Osman Muntawakilu expressed gratitude for the gesture and urged the team to create more awareness in their tour.

Mr. Asanga was accompanied by the Nasara Coordinator, Alhaji Abu Fuseni, Hon Awimbono George and his Assistant Asaah Daniel Nsoh.

