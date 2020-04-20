Police Arrest Recalcitrant Citizens For Breaking Restriction Rules

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two people in Tamale for violating the ban on social gatherings in the country as instructed by the president.

The two persons were among a number of people at a marriage ceremony on Sunday at Kukuo a suburb of Tamale.

Narrating the incident, the service said they were alerted by a caller about a marriage ceremony where they rushed quickly to the location and arrested the two young men.

The duo Iddi Ibrahim a 34-year-old worker at the Northern regional coordinating council and Abubakari Yussif Dauda a 33-year-old businessman were arrested at the scene where they had parked their cars taking part in the ceremony.

They have however cautioned the public to continue to observe the ban on social gatherings as the virus spreads through bodily contact:

"The Police would like to reiterate that gathering in crowds is unlawful and it puts everyone at the risk of spreading the coronavirus disease."

The two young men are in police custody and would be arraigned before the court of law tomorrow.