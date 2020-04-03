Zebilla MP Donates Health Items To Support Coronavirus Fight

Following the numerous cry of the health professionals and security personnel at the unapproved routes in the Bawku West district over lack of logistics to help fight the deadly coronavirus, the Deputy Regional Minister for Upper East and Member of Parliament for Zebilla constituency Hon Frank Fuseini Adongo has on Thursday made a donation of items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to Zebilla districthealth directorate to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The items include; 22 infrared thermometers, 37 box of face mask, 6 gallons alcohol-based hand sanitizers, 60 veronica buckets with stands, liquid soap and fuel to transport the items to the various health facilities in the district.

Madam Victoria Ayamba, DCE for Bawku West made the presentation on behalf of the MP.

Madam Victoria said the donation was part of the MP’s contribution to fight against the virus in the constituency and to protect frontline workers.

Madam Victoria Ayamba commended the health professionals and the security agencies in the district for protecting the lives of the people in the area.

The Zebilla District Health Director, Lawal Alhassan who received the items thanked the MP for his benevolent support.

The DCE was accompanied by the Constituency Executives in the area.

In a related story, a philanthropist based in the United States of America, Moses Abare a native of Sakom in the Bawku West district has also donated 10 veronica buckets and liquid soap for 10 selected communities in the area.

Presenting the items to the health directorate Abare Stephen, father of Moses Abare said the gesture was to aid the fight the covid-19 pandemic in the district.