Africa Centre For Education And Community Development Donates COVID-19 PPEs To Oti Regional Health Directorate

Africa Centre for Education and Community Development (ACECD) a not-for-profit making organisation operating in Sub-Saharan Africa whose headquarters is in Ghana has presented COVID-19 PPEs to the Oti Regional Health Directorate as part of its campaign against the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus in the region.

The items presented to the RHD through the RCC included Veronica buckets, hand washing bucket, Gallons of liquid soaps, Gallons of hand Sanitizer, Boxes of hand sanitizers, Boxes of surgical hand gloves and Tissue Towels.

The Country Director for Africa Centre for Education and Community Development Mr. Benjamin Kofi Baafi said that "ACECD understands the frontline role of hospitals and health professionals across the region in the fight against COVID-19. Therefore, ACECD extends assistance to the Oti Region by donating COVID-19 PPEs to help prevent the spread of the dreadful virus".

"We at ACECD see this fight as a collective responsibility".

The Board of Directors and the Executive Director Rev. Fr. Richard Kwabena Akrofi Baafi believes that adhering to basic hygiene principles and laid down protocols we can minimise the casualty rate in the region and the country as a whole.

The country director reiterated that "COVID-19 pandemic is an invisible enemy to the human race, the virus knows not the rich nor the poor, the virus is of no respecter of persons, the virus does not discriminate with any political colour. He called on all and sundry to eschew politics at this time and put their hands on deck to help fight the Pandemic”.

Acknowledging the receipt of the items on behalf of the Regional Health Directorate through the Regional Coordinating Council, Nana Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa, the Honourable Regional Minister for Oti Region thanked the donors for the kind gesture and urged other philanthropists to emulate same.

The Hon. Minister said that as much as possible we must observe the protocols of good hygiene and social distancing as these measures will help fight the spread of the virus.

Mr. Emmanuel Dzatsi, Regional Health Director for Oti Region, said the region has not yet recorded any case however, the directorate is doing all it can to minimize the impact should a case be recorded. He once again seized the opportunity to thank Africa Centre for Education and Community Development and ask other NGOs to come on board.