Coronavirus: 246 Markets In Ahafo, Bono And Bono East To Be Disinfected On March 30

Listen to article

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) will disinfect 246 markets in Ahafo, Bono and East Regions on Monday March 30.

This will be the third exercise after Greater Accra Region and Ashanti Region.

The exercise is to help Ministry coordinate with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enhance the conditions of hygiene in markets across the country.

In a press statement, the sector minister Hon. Hajia Alima Mahama indicated that a number of activities have been initiated including the disinfection of markets, public education and sensitization of market women on COVID-19.

She urges the general public to take note of the disinfection of Forty-Three (43) markets in Ahafo Region, One Hundred and Twenty-Five (125) markets in Bono Region, and Seventy-Eight (78) markets in Bono East Region on Monday, 30th March, 2020.

She urges MMDAs to collaborate with Market Queens and leaders to close all markets in their jurisdiction on Monday, 30th March 2020 as these markets will be opened for businesses on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020.

Hon. Hajia Alima Mahama requested the cooperation of the general public especially traders and all persons conducting businesses in the markets, in this all-important exercise.