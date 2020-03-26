Stop Covid-19 Video Challenge Launched

Listen to article

The Stop Coronavirus Ghana, a private-sector led coalition that seeks to support national efforts at combating the coronavirus, has launched the “StopCovid19 Ghana Video Challenge”, with a call on all celebrities to join in the effort to drive awareness on COVID-19 Prevention.

The challenge, which forms part of activities of the “Stop Coronavirus Ghana Campaign”, is expected to help increase awareness creation in the fight against the spread of the virus in Ghana.

A release signed by Mr Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Coordinator of the Campaign, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the goal of the Challenge was to highlight awareness on good hygiene and social distancing measures, recommended by the technical and health authorities.

It appealed to celebrities, digital influencers, corporate organisations, diplomats, political and religious leaders, as well as the public to join in the challenge to help push efforts at fighting the spread of COVID-19.

The release said people could participate in the Challenge by visiting www.StopCOVID19Ghana.org or www.ghanahealthservice.org/covid19/ and follow the instructions or guidelines.

However, it said, among other things, a participate in the challenge would have to record a two-minute video of oneself highlighting at least two good hygiene or social distancing measures one was engaging in; and tell how and why the one was being protected from COVID-19.

“We encourage you to record your video in English or a local Ghanaian language you are comfortable with, keep it natural, simple and clear, but get creative”.

The Stop Coronavirus Ghana Campaign team would review video submissions for reposting on our various channels, the release said.

“Together we can combat the COVID-19 Pandemic in Ghana. Act now to save lives,” it added.

—GNA