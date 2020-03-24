Women Challenged To Work Harder

Women have been advised to strive harder to attain economic freedom and contribute their quota to national development.

The CEO of Peace and Love Hospital, Dr. (Mrs) Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, who gave this advice at a ceremony to celebrate this year's International Women's Day noted that women have talents that needed to be harnessed to the benefit of the nation.

The ceremony was organized by the Kumasi Technical University branch of Women in Technical Education Development on the theme: Gender Equality: Realizing Women's Rights"

Dr. (Mrs) Wife-Addai said it is important to celebrate international women's day to bring to the fore some religious, cultural and traditional practices which undermined the potential of women to contribute to national development.

She said it is imperative on the nation to take measures aimed at expunging outdated cultural practices that suppress a segment of the population.

The breast cancer surgeon, who also heads Breast Care International, an NGO committed to educating and creating awareness on breast pathologies, reminded participants at the ceremony of the importance of outcomes of the Beijing Women's Conference and the need to now actualise the plan of action of that conference.

She also advice girls and young women of the importance of girl-child education, which is not to ensure that girls end up in the kitchen but use their brains for the benefit of their communities and the country.

She said, it is not easy when you have a family and that, we have to be thinking of ourselves and discuss it with positive thinkers and succeed.

"What you do today would determine your tomorrow" she pointed out and added that gender parity was a necessary tool for the progress of women.

The headmistress of Effiduase-Asokore T.I Ahmadiyya SHS, Hajiya Ayesha Boakye, advised women not to loose hope but rather enjoy the journey and achieve something better for the future.

According to her, since it is said that if you "educate a woman you educate the whole nation", women should be challenged to go out and use their brains to make a successful life.

The national president of Women in Technical Education Development Dr. (Mrs.) Patricia Owusu Darko, in a welcome address revealed that the association has clocked 25 years.

She called on women to come together and prove to the world that they capable of helping with the development of their nation.