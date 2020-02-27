Asa Savings And Loans Holds Medi-Screening At Tema New Town Business Centre

The Tema New Town Business Centre of ASA Savings and Loans Limited has held free medical screening for clients.

The event brought together a total of 200 people who were screened by for various diseases such as blood pressure, hepatitis B, malaria, sugar level, breast cancer and HIV test.

Beneficiaries were also given free mosquito nets and free medicine for minor treatment when detected.

The Divisional Manager of Asa Savings and Loans Limited, Mohammed Majad Ali Khan said the exercise forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs) to give back to the community.

He noted that the company has been organising similar events in all networks across the country to keep clients medically fit and further impact on their businesses positively.

According to him, the company is poised to organise and expand this initiative in order to reach out to more people in every part of the country.

He stressed that the exercise is a continuation of a series of exercises to provide free medical services to clients and sustain their businesses in communities in which they operate.

Beneficiaries who were mostly women and children were excited not because it was free, but the first time for most of them to have ever undergo such exercise in their lifetime.

A beneficiary who spoke to ModernGhana said the medical screening is an exciting moment in their life because most people in the community are not able to afford the cost of visiting the hospital for regular check-ups.

"This alone shows that the company care about our wellbeing," she emphasised.