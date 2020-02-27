Ghana Catchball Association trains coaches

Listen to article

The Ghana Catchball Association has organized a day’s training workshop for Catchball coaches to equip them with the rules of the game in Sunyani, the Bono Regional Capital.

The Coaches were drawn from the various secondary schools, universities, keep fit clubs and prison service in Sunyani and its environs.

The Technical Director of the Association, Ms. Bernice Adutwumwaa Kyeremeh, after taking the coaches through various drills and sessions on the rules and regulations governing the game of catchball noted that currently, the Competitive sports in Ghana are male-dominated.

She indicated that women do not have the opportunity to learn competitive sportsmanship growing up.

Ms. Bernice Adutwumwaa Kyeremeh said the success of Catchball in Ghana can be seen as a challenge to the roles women have traditionally played in the country’s sport and culture.

He said Catchball gives young Girls something for themselves, a reason to be healthy and part of the community.

Ms. Kyeremeh entreated the participants not to mix the game of Catchball with Volleyball, though they are similar but different in terms of how each one is played.

Mr Kingsley Abeyie, the General Secretary of The Ghana Catchball Association took the opportunity to brief the participants about the vision and focus of the Ghana Catchball Association. He mentioned that planned are far advance to register Catchball to become a national game with the National Sports Authority.

The management took advantage to elect the members of the Bono Regional Catchball Association.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Kankam Boadi, the newly elected President of the Bono Regional Catchball Association assured the management that he and his team are poised to make sure that Catchball is introduced to all corners of the region.

About Us

Catchball is played by two teams on a playing court divided by a net.

The object of the game is to pass the ball over the net in order to ground it on the opponent's court, and to prevent the same effort by the opponent.

The ball is put in play with a serve, thrown over the net to the opponents.

The rally continues until the ball is grounded on the playing court, goes "out" or a team fails to return it properly.

A player’s equipment consists of a jersey, shorts, socks (the uniform) and sport shoes.

The color and the design for the jerseys must be uniform for the team (except for the Libero). Player's jerseys must be numbered.

The Basics of the Catchball Game

Catchball a team game resembling volleyball, it is played by two teams of 6 players in a volleyball court with volleyball net.

The object of the game is to pass the ball over the net, to ground it on the opponent's court, and to prevent the same effort by the opponent.

The main difference between Catchball and Volleyball is that in Catchball players must Catch the ball with both hands before they can pass it on (hence the name "Catchball")

The ball is put in play with a serve, thrown over the net to the opponents.

The rally continues until the ball is grounded on the playing court goes "out" or a team fails to return it properly.

Catchball uses a rally point scoring system. Teams score a point on every rally, regardless of the serving team. The team winning a rally scores a point.

A team can touch the ball up to three times on its side of the net, before returning it to the opponent's court.

All matches are played as a "Winning Sets" system. A team wins the match if it wins in two sets. The first two sets are scored up to 25 points, while the third set (if played) is scored up to 15 points.