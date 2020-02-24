2020 Census Committee Inaugurated In Obuasi

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region has inaugurated an eight-member Municipal Census Implementation Committee to oversee the implementation of the 2020 Population and Housing Census (PHC) in the Municipality.

The Committee has been tasked to oversee the successful conduct of the census in the Municipality.

Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who inaugurated the committee touched on the importance of the Census. He said, " the census serves as an interactive dialogue between users and producers of official statistics".

He said the United Nations is particularly concerned about having accurate data of countries hence it has recommended that every country should endeavor to undertake the population Census every 10 years.

Again, Hon. Adansi-Bonah said Population and Housing Census is an indispensable governance tool required to ensure that good governance and democracy work for all. He said " it is equally essential in development planning and monitoring of policies and programmes.

He assured the members of the Committee of his unflinching support during the exercise and encouraged them to work hard to ensure that the 2020 Population and Housing Census becomes a success.

The Chairman of the Committee who doubles as the Municipal Coordinating Director for Obuasi, Mr. Francis Dwira Darko said this year's Population and Housing Census will be different from the previous years because of the introduction of technology in the whole exercise.

He said the committee he leads is poised to deliver accurate data after the exercise. This he said is premised on the fact that all the enumerators will be recruited locally and the data collected will be validated.

On his part, the Director of Administration, Ghana Statistical Service, Mr. Kwadwo Asante Mensah commended the Municipal Chief Executive for leading the charge to make the exercise successful. He said the exercise once has been successfully done will help the Assemblies to determine how to allocate resources.

He also mentioned the introduction of technology in this year's exercise which he said has been termed E- Census will have results readily available.

The committee has Mr. Francis Dwira Darko, Municipal Coordinating Director as chairman with Mr. Samuel Owusu Agyeman, Municipal Officer Ghana Statistical Service, Mr. Sampson Manu, Municipal Information Officer and Madam Regina Teni Mumuni, Municipal Education Director as members.

The rest are Dr. David Akwasi Amankwaa, Municipal Health Director, Nana Appiah Kubi, Traditional Council Representative, Mr. Sylvester Yaw Asamoah, Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Mr. Joseph Asibi Bashir, Municipal Planning Officer.

Over 200 field workers would be engaged for the exercise in the Municipality, which will begin on June 28, 2020, with the slogan; "2020 PHC: You Count, Get Counted."