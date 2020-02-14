ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.02.2020 General News

Kumasi: Fire Destroys Structures At Dagombaline

By News Desk
Kumasi: Fire Destroys Structures At Dagombaline
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Fire has raze down dozens of wooden structures at Dagombaline in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

214202080603-8dt2wjivuq-kumasi-fire-1-1024x768

The structures are part of about 200 clustered ones inhabited mostly by head porters.

Citi News’ Ashanti Regional correspondent, Hafiz Tijani reports that three fire tenders are currently at the scene and trying to access the source of the fire to fight it.

214202080603-j5fqi7t2gb-kumasi-fire-4-1024x768

He estimates that over 500 head porters may be displaced over the incident.

More soon…

—citinewsroom

General News

TOP STORIES

Road Contractor Seize Highway Authority Cars For Debt
1 hour ago

NDC Caused Increased Energy Sector Debt – Gov't Fires Back
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line