Kumasi: Fire Destroys Structures At Dagombaline

Fire has raze down dozens of wooden structures at Dagombaline in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The structures are part of about 200 clustered ones inhabited mostly by head porters.

Citi News’ Ashanti Regional correspondent, Hafiz Tijani reports that three fire tenders are currently at the scene and trying to access the source of the fire to fight it.

He estimates that over 500 head porters may be displaced over the incident.

More soon…

—citinewsroom