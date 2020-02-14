Chairman Of SPIEF Organizing Committee Appointed

Presidential Decree No. 112 dated 13 February 2020 appointed First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov the Chairman of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Organizing Committee.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is an annual event held since 1997. Since 2006, it has been held under the auspices of the President of the Russian Federation.

The Forum is a platform for discussing Russian and global economic agenda.

In 2019, 19 thousand people from 145 countries attended SPIEF. The next SPIEF will take place on 3–6 June 2020. Official SPIEF website: forumspb.com

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Foundation was established in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country’s image. One of the roles of the Foundation is to comprehensively evaluate, analyse, and cover issues on the Russian and global economic agendas.

It also offers administrative services, provides promotional support for business projects and attracting investment, and helps foster social entrepreneurship and charitable initiatives.

Each year, the Foundation’s events draw participants from 208 countries and territories, with more than 15,000 media representatives working on-site at Roscongress’ various venues. The Foundation benefits from analytical and professional expertise provided by 2,500 people working in Russia and abroad. In addition, it works in close cooperation with economic partners; industrialists’ and entrepreneurs’ unions; and financial, etc.