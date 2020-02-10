Coronavirus: Evacuation Of Ghanaian Students In China — GHS Public Health Director Warns

Listen to article

The Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie has advised against evacuating Ghanaian students in Wuhan, China, following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

On the Citi Breakfast Show, he noted that this would be in line with some recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Among other things, WHO recommended that measures be put in place to limit the risk of exportation or importation of the disease between countries.

But WHO also noted that these measures can be implemented without unnecessary restrictions on international travel.

Dr. Sarkodie instead advised that the government provides needed resources to the students in China.

“If they have adequate support from the government of Ghana beyond what the government of China is providing here, it would provide them adequate assurance and hope and let them be confident enough to keep staying there.”

“It will be better they stay there and as much as possible, that is what I will recommend because I agree with the World Health Organisation,” he said.

The new coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and the city of 11 million was later put on lockdown.

The outbreak was declared a global emergency by the WHO on 30 January.

There have been more than 40,000 cases of the virus globally, mostly in China.

The total number of deaths in China alone stands at 908.

But the number of newly-infected people per day is said to have stabilised.

Students desperate for evacuation

Ghanaian students in Wuhan have been calling on the government to evacuate them over the novel coronavirus fears.

But the government insists it will take its time on the matter and weigh its options.

A Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also complained about the lack of action from the state on the calls.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, however, stressed that the government will not bow to any pressure.

---citinewsroom