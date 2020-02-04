Pause. Walk. Pause. Walk,

Listen to article

Shapes against the lights,

They pause, they walk, they pause, they walk,

Every second a moment of paused fame.

Like a still motion.

Their eyes gleam more than their faces,

Their feet mount wood and stone,

Their arms flail and swing,

And their veils wave with the dance

Flashing explosions blind them,

Yet they hold their stance,

And retreat into the shadows,

With the grace of swans and cats,

Ghosts of flesh and blood,

Who cast spells without an abracadabra

And those who call them vain,

Miss the point of their passage

As they sway, they send a message

A message to the outside world

About culture, tourism and occupation to many nations

So they can brighten their destination

With the little lights, they spark in their corner

Bringing honor to themselves and all men

With their images flaunting on the wire

They put food on their tables

With their faces on walls, they make a living

This is how they make ends meet

All their sweet is in their body

And out of these sweet on red carpets

Amidst flashlights and thunderous applauds

They put smiles on our faces

And give us a different meaning to beauty

The true definition of beauty is in the ashes

That burns from the passion within to exhibit what is glamorous

Appearances in spite of all the ugliness in the world

They make the world disappear with just a smile

And with a flip of their fingers, they create a new world

S Kojo Frimpong

(Poems From The Graves)