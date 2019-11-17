In the city of Gossip, rumours and lies are always lit Once you get into this city, the heat of gossip, you will always feel it In the streets of this city, even a fake story moves fast, with no speed limit To gossipers, there is no privacy and secrecy, once you speak it, they quickly spread it This is Gossip City, the city of gossip, where lies and rumours never sleep
Once you get there, guard your mouth, and be careful of what you speak Believe it or not, once they click SEND, it's gone, you can't even press delete To gossip, they are quick and ready, no delays, you can't even make them wait To spread lies and rumours, its own people are even prepared to compete This is Gossip City, the city of gossip, where lies and rumours never sleep
In the city of gossip, make sure your heart has a tight lid and then seal it Don't get them too close and don't open it for too long, you must quickly close it Once you open it for long, the hidden treasure of your soul, they will snatch and spoil it And before you can even see it, with rubbles and junk they will speedily replace it This is Gossip City, the city of gossip, where lies and rumours never sleep
Everything about everybody, they want to spread it, for in their hearts, they can't keep it The young and the old, both sip on gossip, and so its temptation, they can't even resist it In this city, each one of them is almost the same, their difference, you can't even spot it And so, if your own stuff, you don't want them to spread it, please don't even tell it This is Gossip City, the city of gossip, where lies and rumours never sleep
Whatever they say, even if it's not true, they know there is someone stupid enough to believe it And so, if you believe you can't stand the heat of this city, grab your bags and walk out of it Or else, from left and right, these gossipers will toss you around as they deem fit Your character and image, without any care, with wrong colours, they will badly paint it This is Gossip City, the city of gossip, where lies and rumours never sleep
©Brian Kazungu, 13 November 2019