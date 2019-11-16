Ghana, Barbados sign agreement to recruit 120 Ghanaian nurses

The Foreign Minister of Ghana and Barbados, on behalf of the Governments of their respective countries, have signed an agreement for the recruitment of a total of one hundred and twenty (120) nurses from Ghana to complement the staffing needs of the island nation.

The agreement was signed on Friday, 15th November, 2019, at Jubilee House, when the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as part of her official visit to Ghana.

The objective of the agreement is to provide the framework for the provision of the nurses by Ghana to Barbados, taking cognizance of the existing commitment of Barbados to accepted international workforce policies and practices as well as the International Council of Nurses (ICN) Code of Ethics for nurses.

The scope of services and responsibilities include Ghana providing registered nurses to Barbados with a level of expertise as agreed to by both countries, with Barbados providing Ghanaian nurses safe and secure working conditions for professional practice, medical treatment where needed.

Remuneration is commensurate with the terms and conditions of Barbadian local registered Nurses. Barbados is also to provide professional support to Ghanaian nurses to comply with the guidelines and rules of the Nursing Council of Barbados.

Thus far, a total of 150 short-listed candidates have undergone interviews, from which 120 will be chosen.

The qualified nurses possess a minimum of three years' experience, with specialities in the following areas: critical care, cardiac catheterization, emergency room, operating theatre, ophthalmology.

It will be recalled that on 15th June, 2019, during an official visit to Barbados, as part of activities to promote the declaration of 2019 as the Year of Return, President Akufo-Addo, in principle, agreed to a request by Prime Minister Mottley to send some nurses to work in a number of medical facilities in Barbados.

Addressing a press conference in the aftermath of the bilateral discussions, and with Barbados facing an acute nursing shortage, the Barbadian Prime Minister stated that “we have indicated that we are searching for just under 400 nurses, so it is not a small number, and we really do believe that this is a wonderful opportunity of co-operation between our two countries.”

In addition, she noted that there was also an initial promise to secure the nurses, and provide joint education programmes going forward, all in an attempt to secure Barbados' healthcare sector.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo indicated that “we have a surplus of nurses in Ghana, and placing them all in our public health system is one of my headaches. There have been a lot (of nurses) produced, which, for several years, we have not been able to do anything with.”

He added “So, I am going back. I will be back in Accra on Monday, and, the week after, the Prime Minister will hear from me on this matter of nurses.”