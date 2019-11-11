Chinese Vice Premier Exalts Akufo-Addo

A Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Sun Chunlan, has applauded the stability of the Ghanaian economy and development taking place under the government of President Akufo-Addo.

Paying a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, 10th November, 2019, at Jubilee House, Sun Chulan stated that “under your leadership, the Ghanaian government is pressing ahead with reforms, the growth of the economy, and the improvement of people’s lives”.

She continued, “Stability and development have become the proud highlights of your government. As your true and sincere friends, China feels very happy to see the achievements you have made, and wish your country even greater achievements in national development.”

Extending the greetings of Chinese President, Xi Jinping, to President Akufo-Addo, the Chinese Vice Premier described Ghana’s President as “an old and good friend of China”, and expressed the gratitude of the Government and people and China for contribution of Ghana to the growth and development of China.

Sun Chulan told her Ghanaian counterpart that the purpose of her visit to Ghana is to implement the agreements reached between President Xi Jinping and President Akufo-Addo, at the 3rd Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC), held in Beijing, last year.

Additionally, she noted that her visit will see to the implementation of the outcomes of FOCAC, deepen the practical relationship between Ghana and China, “and take the relationship between our two countries to new heights”.

With Ghana and China celebrating 60 years of bilateral relations in 2020, the Chinese Premier was hopeful that the friendly relations between the two countries, which were forged by Chairman Mao Zedong and Kwame Nkrumah, will continue to stand the test of time, and stay strong for many more years.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo extended a warm welcome to Sun Chulan, on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana.

Describing China as Ghana’s biggest trading partner, the President acknowledged the many developmental projects that are being undertaken in Ghana, with the assistance of Chinese companies and the Chinese Government.

The $2 billion Sinohydro deal, which will see the construction of a number of infrastructural projects in Ghana, according to President Akufo-Addo, is his Government’s major priority, adding that “it is extremely encouraging that the projects are now going to go forward.”

Indeed, the first four projects under Phase 1 of the Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement namely, Tamale Interchange, Prestea and Cape Coast Inner City Roads, the upgrade of selected feeder roads in the Ashanti and Western Regions, and the Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodo Papesu roads have been approved by Sinosure, with the Vice President cutting the sod for these projects to begin in the week of 18th November, 2019.

President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that the remaining six projects, especially the construction of Accra Inner City Roads, currently under evaluation by Sinosure, would be approved expeditiously, hopefully by the end of the year, for work to commence in earnest.

The vision of “mutual co-operation, mutual development, and shared prosperity” expressed by President Xi Jinping, is one, President Akufo-Addo said, Ghana ascribes to.

“So, we are looking forward to prosecuting the relationship between our two countries, and it is within that context that we are very happy to have you here with us”, the President told the Chinese Vice Premier.