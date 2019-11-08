C/R: Over 60 Pupils Hospitalized After Malaria Vaccination

Over 60 Pupils of Gomoa Buduburam D/A government schools are reported hospitalized at the St Gregory Hospital with others unconscious after a malaria vaccination.

The students after the vaccination experienced some heart pains, stomach pains with some vomiting showing minor illnesses.

Information sourced indicate that, the vaccines were forcefully applied on the pupils against their will.

Some parents besieged the school to demand answers.

In an interview, some angry parents expressed displeasure at the GHS as well as the teachers over the unfortunate development.

They said anonymous calls informed them of the situation of their wards.

They expressed worry for not been privy to the information prior to the prescription.

They called on the Ghana Health Service to take steps to avert escalation.

Over 60 pupils are currently hospitalized to St Gregory receiving treatment. Authorities have declined to speak on the matter.

Meanwhile, the acting Medical Superintendent of St Gregory Hospital confirmed the situation that some pupils were brought to the hospital but call for calm since the situation is under control.