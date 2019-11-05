Gory Crash Kills 7 At Ejisu Konongo Road

Seven are feared dead while others are in a critical condition after a gory accident.

The bloody accident was said to have happened at a portion in-between Ejisu and Konongo on the Kumasi-Accra highway on Friday afternoon.

The bodies of the dead have since been deposited at the morgue of a medical facility at Juaben for autopsy.

This was after a bus from Accra to Kumasi collided head-on with another bus, which was from the opposite direction to Accra.

Eyewitnesses accused the driver of the bus from Kumasi of committing a blunder that led to the deadly crash.

The offending driver, upon reaching Kubease, tried to do wrong overtaking and in the process collided head-on with the oncoming bus.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision was so heavy that seven people died instantly while some of the passengers suffered serious injuries.

---Daily Guide