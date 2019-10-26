Ocean conservation in the Seychelles

This week on The Sound Kitchen, you'll hear the answer to the question about the Seychelles ocean conservation program. You'll hear about lizards, get caught up on listener news, listen to some great music, and of course, there's the new quiz question. Just click on the arrow in the photo above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. You'll hear the winner's names announced and the week's quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you've grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

Send me your music requests! I'll make programs of your favorite music when I can't be in the kitchen to cook something up new for you … write to me at [email protected]

For our DX enthusiast and shortwave listener friends: I am sad to announce we no longer have a shortwave frequency; we have severe budget constraints which no longer permit us to broadcast via shortwave.

"Paris Live", our afternoon news program, is on-the-air Monday – Friday, from 13:00 to 14:00 UTC/GMT. You can hear "Paris Live" on our website, rfienglish.com, or on World Radio Network.

For North America: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 05:00 to 05:59, from 09:00 to 09:59 and from 15:00 to 15h59 UTC/GMT.

For Africa and Asia: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 05:00 to 05:59, from 09:00 to 09:59 and from 15:00 to 15h59 UTC/GMT.

For Europe: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 06:00 to 06:50, from 11:00 to 11:59 and from 19:00 to 19:59 UTC/GMT.

In Paris, you can hear us on World Radio Paris on DAB+, Monday to Friday from 16:00 to 16:59 and from 21:00-21:59 UTC/GMT.

To listen to our features, go to our website and click on “Features”. You'll see all of our features (now podcasts only). You can either listen directly, or subscribe and receive them directly on your mobile phone. Don't give up on us!

Teachers, take note! I save postcards and stamps from all over the world to send to you for your students. If you would like stamps and postcards for your students, just write and let me know. The address is [email protected]

Did you know there's an RFI English newsletter? If you subscribe, you'll receive our newsletter every day. Just click on Newsletters, fill out the form, and you'll stay up-to-date with RFI English.

RFI Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni ([email protected]) and Chrystelle Nammour ([email protected]) from our Listener Relations department on all your RFI Club correspondence. Remember to copy me ([email protected]) when you write them so that I know what is going on, too. N.B. You do not need to send them your quiz answers! Email overload!

We've made a Facebook page just for you, the RFI English Clubs. It is a closed group, so when you apply to join, be sure you include the name of your RFI Club and your membership number. Everyone can look at it, but only members of the group can post on it. If you haven't yet asked to join the group, go to the Facebook link above and fill out the questionnaire!!!!! (if you do not answer the questions, I click “decline”).

This week's quiz: On 21 September, I asked you a question about a report done by my colleague Zeenat Hansrod. That week she wrote an internet article and produced a radio reportage for our podcast Global Focus. The title of the piece is “Seychelles, blazing a trail in ocean conservation”, and I asked you to write in and tell me in which year the Seychelles will reach the United Nations Goal number 14, the “Life Below Water” goal, set for 2030.

The answer is: As Zeenat Hansrod told us in her report: “Seychelles has committed 30 percent of its 1.35 million square kilometers of waters to marine protection by 2020, ten years ahead of the United Nations 2030 target for Sustainable Development Goal no. 14, known as the “Life Below Water” goal. Most of the work has already been accomplished, with only some four percent left for Seychelles to reach its deadline."

2020 is the answer. 10 years ahead of the United Nations target of 2030! Bravo Seychelles!

The winners are: Aamir Sohail, a member of the RFI International DX Radio Listeners Club in Murshidabad, India; Ferhat Bezazel, the president of the RFI Butterflies Club Ain Kechera in West Skikda, Algeria; RFI club member Helmut Matt from Herbolzheim, Germany; Malik Allah Bachaya Khokhar from the Sungat Radio Listeners Club in Muzaffargarh, Pakistan and Tahtiha Saleh from Nilphamari, Bangladesh.

Congratulations winners!

Listeners, you do know that even if you are NOT a member of an official RFI Club or a member of the general RFI Listeners Club, you can still enter the quizzes and win? So don't be shy! Send in your quiz answers!

Here's the music you heard on this week's program: The Pink Panther by Henry Mancini; “Aquarium” from The Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and the traditional song “I been 'buked and I been scorned”, sung by Mahalia Jackson.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to [email protected]

This week's question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 6 January to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 11 January podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

[email protected]

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country's international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don't forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or to form your own official RFI Club, click here