MPs Disagree Over Breast Sucking

As part of contribution to a statement in Parliament to commemorate October breast cancer month, a female Member of Parliament (MP) called on men who like sucking women's breast to alert those women of any unusual discharge from their breasts so that they could seek immediate medical attention.

The call by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator for Krachi West, Helen Ntoso, in Parliament yesterday generated heated debate, with most of the male MPs supporting her call while others disagreed.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Effiaduase/Asokore, Nana Ayew Afriyie, who is a medical doctor, said contrary to certain beliefs that sucking of breast could contribute to the risk of one developing breast cancer, breast sucking rather helps to prevent any risk of breast cancer.

“Mr. Speaker, whether breastfeeding by babies or men sucking their partners' breasts, the sucking of breast is very good for the women because it rather helps to prevent breast cancer,” Dr. Ayew said to a huge 'Yea! Yea!' from the male MPs in the chamber.

The NPP MP for Effutu, Alex Afenyo-Markin, said it is not only men who suck the breast of women but some women also suck men's breast during love-making and that the women must also alert men of any discharge from their breasts since men could also develop breast cancer.

The NDC MP for Daffiama/Bussie/Issa, Dr. Sebastian Sandaare, said there is no medical proof that breast sucking is a preventive measure but the actual medical advice is for men to help their partners to periodically examine their breasts to ascertain if there is any difference.

The NDC MP for Klottey-Korley, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, said it was important for all married women or women in relationships to allow their partners to examine their breasts for them, adding that apart from that the women themselves should take interest in always examining their own breasts to see if there are changes in them.

She, however, said that during menstruation, the texture and size of the breast change and so the women must accordingly know how their breasts respond to their menstruation cycles.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Adwoa Safo, NPP MP for Dome Kwabenya, and the NPP MP for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, called on companies and institutions to have special places reserved for breastfeeding by workers who are fresh mothers.

They, therefore, pleaded with the Speaker to let an institution like Parliament set the pace by providing such a place for female MPs who become fresh mothers and come to Parliament to work.

The Speaker, Prof. Mike Oquaye, therefore directed the Clerk of Parliament to immediately find an appropriate place to serve that purpose in Parliament so that female MPs who become new mothers can breastfeed their babies while attending to the work of the House.

The MPs were, however, unanimous that there was the need for a special fund dedicated to the treatment of breast cancer since its treatment is very expensive.

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, MP for Dormaa West, said that the Health Ministry was in the process of securing effective funding by the NHIA for the free treatment of breast cancer for women on NHIS.

---Daily Guide