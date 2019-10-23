MTN To Reward 100 Students With Scholarships

MTN Ghana Foundation will on Friday present scholarship packages to selected 100 students at the MTN House, Accra.

This follows the completion of the screening of applications received for the second batch of its Bright Scholarship program instituted for tertiary students.

A total of 2,674 applications were received from all 16 regions of Ghana and the number was pruned to 300 applicants.

The shortlisted candidates were subsequently invited for interviews.

The interviews were conducted by an independent panel which comprised academia and accredited human resource personnel.

The panel, after interviewing and verifying information received selected 100 students who will be awarded the MTN Bright Scholarship.

The scholarships will cover the cost of tuition, accommodation and a stipend for books and other relevant reading materials for the duration of their studies.

The list of successful students has been published in selected newspapers.

Commenting on the Bright Scholarship program, the Ag Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Robert Kuzoe said, “the MTN Ghana Foundation is committed to supporting needy and brilliant students to realize their dreams.

Through the MTN Bright Scholarship, we want to ensure that underprivileged students who would have missed higher education as a result of lack of funding get the opportunity to tertiary education.”

“The first batch of 100 scholarships were awarded in 2018 to students in public tertiary institutions across the country.

The MTN Bright Scholarship is in fulfilment of a commitment the company made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016.

During the celebrations, MTN, through the MTN Foundation said it will award 300 scholarships to students in public tertiary institutions over a three year period.

In all, 300 scholarships would be awarded.

For over 20 years, Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) has awarded over 1000 scholarships to students from basic school to the tertiary level.

Apart from the Bright Scholarship, the Foundation launched the Teacher Improvement Award Programme in 2015.

Since the inception of the programme, 60 teachers have been awarded scholarships to pursue First or Masters degrees at the University of Cape Coast and the University of Education, Winneba.

