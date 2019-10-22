Go Back To Work – TUTAG, TUAAG Told

Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities are appealing to striking members of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) and Technical Universities Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG) to 'kindly' go back to their posts.

The appeal was made in a statement from their association, known as Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G), after their second regular meeting held at the Cape Coast Technical University.

TATUG and TUAAG were urged to allow for negotiations rather than the current standoff.

In a statement after the meeting signed by Rev. Prof. John F. Eshun, Chairman, VCTU-G, the leadership of the group said:

“VCTU-G observed with worry the effect of the strike action on students and the academic calendar of technical universities. VCTU-G, therefore, appeals to the staff associations to resume work while negotiations continue with the government to address the concerns. “

The Vice-Chancellors are also asking the government to as a matter of urgency address the stalemate by finding a workable solution to the concerns of the agitated lecturers and administrators.

“VCTU-G also appeals to the government to expedite actions in resolving issues raised by the staff association to ensure that industrial harmony returns to the Technical University campuses. “

TUTAG went on strike on October 7 after emoluments due them were not released despite a directive from the Ministry of Finance to the Controller and Accountant General's Department with effect from 1st August 2019.

Technical Universities Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG), also joined demanding full benefits of migration onto the public universities' salary structure.

The three-week continuous industrial action by TUTAG and the recent indefinite strike also declared by the administrators is having dire consequences on technical education in the country at the moment.

The strike by the two unions is over the government's failure to migrate them onto the public universities' salary structure.

Meanwhile, the Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe wants the government to as a matter of urgency address the various issues warning that if the situation is not tackled immediately, it could distort the academic calendar.

“For three weeks now, they have been out of the lecture halls and I don't think it is the best for Technical University Education in this country. That means the semester is already disorganized and they have to do extra work when this is finally settled. The government should meet its own obligations and make sure it settles the lecturers and administrators so that they can go back to work. This should be done immediately”, he said.

