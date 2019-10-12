HOPE Campaign Holds Breast Cancer Screening At Prestea-Bondaye

The Bogoso Chapter of The HOPE Campaign, an association of citizens who aim to offer grassroot/community based approach to development has organised a free breast cancer and health screening exercise for the people of Bondaye, a farming community in the Prestea Huni-valley constituency of the Western Region.

The exercise which was organised with support from the health team of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, forms part of the association’s outreach programme aimed at sensitizing the general public especially women on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and the need for affected people to seek early treatment.

Over 300 people mostly women benefited from the free breast cancer screening whiles others were screened for all sorts of diseases, including malaria, hepatitis B, blood pressure and diabetes.

The group provided education on how to detect breast cancer at the early stages since early detection saves life.

Beneficiaries were also offered with free drugs to aid in various treatment.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Bogoso chapter lieutenant Mr. Desmond Nana Osei, said the gesture was aimed at commemorating world breast cancer awareness month and to provide solution to some immediate basic needs of women especially those in rural communities who often do not have easy access to medical diagnosis.

He added that, there are people who may have died from breast cancer and some ailments which they were not aware of since most at times, people get too busy to have regular checkups which could be very dangerous to their health.

The lieutenant noted that, the government is doing all it can to provide the people with easy access to health care to actualize the Sustainable Development Goals 3 (SDGs)

He urged the people to occasionally make efforts to know their health status.

Speaking at the event, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Mozart K. Owuh, who represented the MP expressed appreciation to the HOPE Campaign for the kind gesture to the people of Bondaye.

He disclosed that the legislator is committed to finding solutions to the challenges facing the health sector in the constituency to improve and ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all constituents.

He reiterated projects and social intervention policies the MP has undertaken to improve the living standards of the constituents which included the installation of an incubator and redevelopment of the Prestea government hospital, construction of Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Atwereboanda, Insu-siding, Gyimakrom and Beppo-Ehyireso.

Other interventions include; donation of medical equipment to Aboso Health Centre and free registration and renewal of health insurance cards.

The MCE further disclosed that, the assembly in consultation with the MP will soon give the Bondaye to Prestea road which is in a deplorable state a facelift and also provide the people of Bondaye with potable drinking water.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the HOPE Campaign for the gesture.

They said the exercise has come as a relief to them saying it will improve their health care needs.