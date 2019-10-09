COA Signs MoU With Alfred Nobel University To Enhance Further Research Of HIV Cure

The Centre Of Awareness (COA) Global Peace Mission has partnered with Alfred Nobel University in Ukraine to work together to promote global peace and research into the finding solutions to many chronic diseases; HIV and AIDS.

According to the president of COA, Prof. Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan, the COA collaboration with Alfred Nobel University has reached an agreement where over 100 students, every year with scholarship would study in Ukraine.

Adding that, the agreement would also help to improve Ghana’s education system. "This collaboration would also go a long way to strengthen the Free SHS policy since there will be economic relief on the government".

Prof. Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan, who was invited by Alfred Nobel University, Ukraine as the special guest of honour at the unification day of students organised by the university said, the scholarship will benefit both masters and undergraduate students.

"The Alfred Nobel University was of the belief that it is more effective when the youth are targeted with education on the need for global peace".

Adding when young people understand peace now, they become more effective at ensuring a stable and safe world as leaders in the future.

He said these upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, in an interview with pressmen.

He stressed that, "finding cure or solution to a sick person, makes the person finds peace and therefore COA is putting measures in place to find the cure HIV and AIDS, Kidney failure, cancer among others".

He also noted that, if a cure for HIV/AIDS is found in Ghana, it would promote the country positively and enhance its economic fortunes on the global stage.

About The Unification Day:

The event planners consider this event as a space for intercultural communication, as a representative international forum in which politicians, civil activists, education experts, and business representatives discuss openly and without prejudice the issues related to the aggravation of the political, economic and humanitarian situation across continents.

The experts also deliberate on a large-scale action plan for developing international educational and humanitarian projects.